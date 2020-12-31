Trending Stories

Former NFL cornerback Michael Richardson charged in Arizona homicide
Trump to return to White House early from Mar-a-Lago vacation
Bermuda family finds message in a bottle from U.S. boat crew
Stars react to Dawn Wells' death: 'Off the island, but forever in our hearts'
Samuel Little, one of most notorious U.S. serial killers, dead at 80
Notable deaths of 2020
