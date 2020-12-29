Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The State Department approved two possible arms sales to Kuwait totaling $4.2 billion Tuesday.

Per the larger of the two deals, for $4 billion, Kuwait's government has asked to buy 24 AH-64E Apache helicopters -- eight new and 16 remanufactured -- along with related equipment, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The deal, if approved, would also include 22 T700-GE 701D engines, 36 remanufactured T700-GE 701D engines as well as support equipment, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications.

The deal lists six principal contractors, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and General Electric.

Under the second possible deal, for $200 million, the United States would sell spare parts to upgrade Kuwait's Patriot missile systems.

The principal contractor for that deal, if it's approved, would be Raytheon.

The DSCA's rationale for both deals was the same: "The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East."

The DSCA's announcement of the Patriot missile deal also notes that, the United States approves the sale, it would ensure Kuwait's systems continue to be interoperable with U.S. systems.

The helicopter deal, according to the DSCA, "will supplement and improve Kuwait's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing Kuwait's close air support, armed reconnaissance, and antitank warfare mission capabilities."

In May the State Department approved a possible $425 million deal for work on Kuwait's Patriot missile system, and in July it approved a possible $59.6 million deal to sell various M1A2K training ammunition and related equipment to Kuwait.