The submarine USS Georgia arrived in Manama, Bahrain, on Sunday, the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet announced. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy 5th Fleet

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The submarine USS Georgia, in the Arabian Gulf as tensions in the area increase, visited Manama, Bahrain, the Navy's 5th Fleet said on Monday.

The vessel, which can carry 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, noticeably transited the Strait of Hormuz last week, escorted by two guided-missile cruisers, according to Navy officials.

The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, which normally does not announce submarine movement, prominently mentioned the USS Georgia's travel.

"Bahrain was a perfect opportunity for the crew to get some well-deserved rest and have the ability to speak with their loved ones back home over the Christmas Holiday," said Master Chief Arnell Brantley of the USS Georgia.

The submarine had not visited Bahrain since 2009, and the visit was referred to in a 5th Fleet statement as "a sustainment and logistics port visit." The USS Georgia normally carries 15 officers and a crew of 140.

Last week, an Israeli Navy submarine of the Israeli Navy passed through the Suez Canal, sailing on the surface for purposes of visibility, and is currently in the Red Sea.

The action is regarded as one of a series of recent warning signals to Iran, by the United States and Israel, of possible reprisals in the event of an attack.

Israel awaits possible retaliation for the November assassination of Mohsen Fakhdizadeh, a senior Iranian nuclear scientist.

Jan. 3 also will mark the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U. S. drone strike in Iraq.