Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The State Department approved a possible $128.1 million deal this week to sell three King Air Scorpion aircraft to Kazakhstan, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The DSCA delivered the notification of sale to Congress earlier this week.

The deal would fulfill a request from Kazakhstan's government to buy three aircraft, three Raytheon AST TITAN Communications Intelligence Sensor Suites and three WESCAM MX-15HDi Elector Optical Infrared Turret Electro Optical Infrared Sensors.

If the deal goes through the United States would also provide spare parts and technical and logistical support services, including technical documentation and training.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Central Asia," DSCA said Wednesday in a press release.

"The proposed sale will improve Kazakhstan's capability to meet current and future threats by improving its capability to deter regional threats and conduct border security operations."

The principal contractor for this deal would be Sierra Nevada Corporation in Hagerstown, Md.