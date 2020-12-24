Trending Stories

GOP blocks Democrats' attempt to raise COVID-19 stimulus payments to $2,000
Trump's pardons for Blackwater guards met with outrage, disgust
New radiation vest technology protects astronauts, doctors
Washington Rep. Rick Larsen tests positive for COVID-19
FBI blames Iran for online hit list of U.S. election officials
Pictures of the Year: top U.S. news images for 2020
