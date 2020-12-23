L3Harris was awarded a $496 million contract for production of the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Jammer, here attached to the underside of an aircraft wing. Photo by Liz Wolter/U.S. Navy

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- L3Harris Technologies was selected for final design and production of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band aerial jamming program, the Naval Air Systems Command said.

The $496 million contract with the Florida-based company calls for final design efforts and manufacturing of eight operational prototype pods and four test pods, noting their airworthiness, functionality, and integration with the EA-18G Growler fighter plane.

The jammer, aboard the EA-18G, will make the plane the U.S. military's leading aerial electronic attack platform. The device is a high-powered, high-capacity airborne electronic warfare system that enables stand-off jamming capability, covers a broad spectrum and processes an increased number of threats, an L3Harris statement said.

Carried externally, the device provides enhanced airborne electronic attack capabilities to disrupt and degrade enemy air defense and ground communication systems.

"The Next-Generation Jammer Low Band contract highlights L3Harris' long-standing commitment to support the U.S. Navy's mission to maintain superiority on land, sea and in the air," said Dana Mehnert of L3Harris. "The selection of L3Harris demonstrates our company's strength as a technology prime to provide a truly unique solution that meets the Navy's need to address all contested environments."

The device is an element of a larger Next Generation Jammer weapon system that will augment and ultimately replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System pods currently used on the Growler. The weapons system is a joint program initiative with the Australian military, NAVAIR noted.