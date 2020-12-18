Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A 1990s-era Swedish submarine was relaunched after a 12-month mid-life upgrade, defense contractor Saab announced Friday.

The HMS Uppland, the second in the Gotland class of three submarines, had 50 new systems installed or modified, including installation of an Optronic Mast to replace a periscope.

Advertisement

Some of the new systems will be used on the planned Blekinge class of vessels, next-generation submarines to replace the Gotland class, the contractor said in a statement.

The HMS Uppland was returned to the Swedish Navy's Defense Materiel Administration in a ceremony this week in Karlskrona, Sweden. At 198 feet in length, it is powered by two diesel and two Stirling electrical engines, and carries torpedoes and external mines.

"The Gotland-class submarines have an international reputation that many other submarines would wish for, with a stealthy ability and endurance beyond the ordinary," said Lars Tossman of Saab.

"Sweden's ability to develop world-class submarines is a result of the close cooperation between industry, the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration and the Swedish Royal Navy.

Upgrades to the HMS Gotland, which involved cutting the vessel in half before reassembling it, were completed in 2020.