The U.S. Space Force has unveiled new badges to be worn on current U.S. Air Force dress uniforms. Photo by Eric Dietrich/U.S. Air Force

Gen. David D. Thompson of the U.S. Space Force holds the new Staff Badge, to be worn on dress uniforms by service members assigned to the Space Force. Photo by Eric Dietrich/U.S. Air Force

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force unveiled new insignia to accompany its current use of U.S. Air Force dress uniforms, it announced on Wednesday.

The lapel pins are meant to identify Space Force personnel as the new service branch, begun in 2019, undertakes development of distinctive uniforms.

"These Space Force lapel pins will identify you as Space Professionals when you're in your Air Force service dress uniform until we're able to release our own Space Force uniform," Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman, senior enlisted advisor of the branch, said in a press release.

"It doesn't mean we'll carry this over to a Space Force uniform when it's designed, but right now, this is how we're going to distinguish our uniform a little bit more," Towberman said.

The blue and silver pin, displayed at a Pentagon ceremony, features the logo of the Space Force.

Towberman emphasized the temporary nature of the identification in a video last week.

"This is how we're going to 'space up' the Air Force uniform while we're wearing it," he said. "It doesn't mean we'll carry this onto a Space Force uniform when it's designed."

Space Force personnel currently use the same uniform, known as the Operational Camouflage Pattern, or OCP, as the U.S. Army and Air Force for normal duty, but with name tapes and badges embroidered in blue.

The branch has not yet developed its own physical training or dress uniforms.

The Space Force has roughly 2,000 personnel, most of whom are transfers from the Air Force, and intends to reach a force of about 6,500 within a year.