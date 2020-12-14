A keel authentication ceremony for the future submarine USS Massachusetts, reduced by COVID-19 restrictions, was held on Friday at Huntington Ingalls Industries in Newport News, Va. Photo courtesy of HII

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A keel authentication was held virtually this weekend for the under-construction fast-attack submarine USS Massachusetts in Newport News, Va., Huntington Ingalls Industries announced.

The ceremonial welding of a sponsor's initials onto the new vessel's keel had a reduced audience because of the COVID-19 pandemic, HII said in a press release.

Jennifer Boykin, president of Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division, noted at the ceremony that the event on Friday was "smaller in scope but not in importance."

Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg, the sponsor of the vessel, currently known as SSN 798, etched her initials onto a metal plate to be welded to the keel in a pre-recorded video message.

HHI master shipbuilder Ronnie Payne then traced Sandberg's initials with a welding torch on Friday.

"This year has been difficult for so many, and I am extra grateful for moments like this one when we can celebrate such an important milestone together," Sandberg said.

"I have a deep respect for the shipbuilders who will bring this vessel to life. I am so grateful for the opportunity to build a lifelong bond with this boat and its crew in my role as the sponsor," Sandberg said.

The submarine is actually about 50 percent complete, with construction starting in 2017.

It is scheduled to be delivered in 2023 as the U.S. Navy's 25th Virginia-class vessel.

The nuclear-powered, cruise missile-equipped, fast-attack submarines incorporate the latest in stealth, intelligence gathering and weapons systems technology, and are capable of open-ocean and littoral missions, anti-submarine warfare and intelligence gathering operations.

The first in the series, the USS Virginia, was commissioned in 2004.