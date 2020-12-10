An aerial photo of the U.S. Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., also known as the Pentagon. Photo by Shutterstock.com

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has told the Central Intelligence Agency that it plans to end most of the military support it provides to the agency's counterterrorism early in the new year, multiple sources reported Thursday.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller sent a letter to CIA Director Gina Haspel outlining the decision to review the relationship between the two agencies, ABC News, CNN and Defense One have each reported.

There were also few details available on the scope of the review process, but Miller's letter reportedly outlined some changes set to take place by Jan. 5.

The CIA may have to re-assign some DoD personnel detailed to the CIA, as well as some military equipment, such as drones.

It is not clear how the decision would impact the CIA's worldwide counterterrorism missions, which have frequently relied on U.S. military support, including air transportation, logistics and medical evacuation.