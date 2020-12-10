The Hellenic Navy’s HS Spetsai is the flagship of NATO's Operation Sea Guardian, which wrapped its last focused security patrol this week. Photo courtesy of NATO

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- NATO announced Thursday that Operation Sea Guardian has wrapped its last focused security patrol of this calendar year.

During the patrol, Sea Guardian ships paid port visits to Alexandria, Egypt, and Haifa, Israel, and trained with the Israeli navy in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Sea Guardian and Israeli Navy personnel practiced search and rescue and medical evacuation support to ensure health emergencies aboard military ships can be addressed quickly.

Sea Guardian uses NATO maritime assets to help provide an accurate maritime picture to the alliance's commands, and enforces counter-terrorism measures while working with partners.

Sea Guardian carries out six focused operations every year which take place in a designated area in the Mediterranean.

Eleven NATO allies provided assets to either participate in or support Operation Sea Guardian this year, and aerial support was also provided by NATO AWACS aircraft.

The operation's current flagship is the Hellenic Navy's HS Spetsai.

The latest patrol also included the Bulgarian frigate Smeli, the British Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel Trent, as well as submarines from Greece and Turkey.