The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) flies a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag as Theodore Roosevelt approaches Apra Harbor, Guam in June. Photo by Will Bennett/U.S. Navy

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The USS Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego this week ahead of its second deployment of the year.

The aircraft carrier departed with little fanfare and without a public announcement to conduct operations in West Coast waters.

"The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is currently underway conducting operations in U.S. Third Fleet," 3rd Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson said. "The strike group is a combat-ready national asset capable of both deterrence and offensive strike that provides our national command authority with flexible options, all domain access, and a visible forward presence."

Robertson would not comment on upcoming deployment plans.

The strike group had been in quarantine since mid-November, and in October the Navy confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on board.

In July the Roosevelt returned to San Diego after six months in the Pacific for a deployment that was lengthened as sailors fought a COVID-19 outbreak on board.

The outbreak sickened nearly 1,000 sailors -- among a crew of nearly 5,000 -- and killed one.

It also caused a leadership shakeup on board the ship and ultimately in the Navy itself.

The ship's Captain, Brett Crozier, was fired following media reports of a memo pleading for more help containing the outbreak.

Navy secretary Thomas B. Modly publicly criticized Crozier for allowing the memo to go public in a profanity-laden tirade to sailors on the ship, which was then docked in Guam as sailors and other personnel isolated and worked to contain the outbreak.

Modly subsequently resigned.