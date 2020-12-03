Kenneth J. Braithwaite, shown here during a visit to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., said this week that U.S. Fleet Forces Command will revert to its prior name, U.S. Atlantic Fleet. Photo byAndrew Taylor/U.S. Navy

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The Navy plans to rename the U.S. Fleet Forces Command to the U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite said this week.

The is intended to address what defense officials describe as a rise in aggression in the region.

"As the world changes, we must be bold, evolve, and change with it. Instead of perpetuating a structure designed to support yesterday's Joint Forces Command, we are aligning to today's threat," Braithwaite told the Senate Armed Services Committee this week.

"The Atlantic Fleet will confront the reassertive Russian Navy, which has been deployed closer and closer to our East Coast, with a tailored maritime presence capability and lethality," Braithwaite added.

The Atlantic Fleet existed from 1906 to 2006 and was based in Norfolk, Va., and by 2006 was the naval component commander for U.S. Strategic Command as well as U.S. Northern Command.

In 2006 Adm. Mike Mullen, then Chief of Naval operations overhauled the organization, getting rid of the LANTFLT title and creating U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

According to Braithwaite, the change will not have an impact on jobs in the Norfolk area.

