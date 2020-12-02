A suite of simulators for training on the CH-53K cargo helicopter, including the Containerized Flight Training Device, pictured, was declared ready for use on Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C. Photo courtesy of NAVAIR

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Marine Corps training devices simulating CH-53K heavy lift helicopters are ready for use, manufacturer Lockheed Martin announced on Wednesday.

The suite of portable training devices was declared "Ready for Training" at Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina.

"These training devices will prepare aircrew and maintainers for the full suite of capabilities of the CH-53K in a safe and cost-effective manner," Lockheed's Tom Gordon said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Crews can rehearse for operational deployment, ensuring the U.S. Marines are ready to successfully complete their missions," said Gordon, vice president of training and simulation services at the company.

The suite includes a Containerized Flight Training Device simulator for training for the helicopter's flight and lifting characteristics, as well as a Helicopter Emulation Maintenance Trainer and Composite Maintenance Trainer which offer simulations of potential repair issues.

"The CFTD ... provides realistic cockpit or system displays and can simulate weather and tactical environments," Naval Air Systems Command said in a press release when the simulators arrived at MCAS New River in May.

"It is also capable of connectivity with other simulators for Enhanced Attitude Control and other aircraft training scenarios," officials said at the time.

The CFTD is the first in a series of new training devices being developed for the CH-53K, a helicopter known as the King Stallion.

The aircraft is currently in production by Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky division, and will have the capability of carrying up to 30 passengers or up to 36,000 pounds by external load hook.

The U.S. Mariners received the first CH-53K in April.

"The training devices will ensure a flawless entry into service for the CH-53K heavy lift helicopter," said Bill Falk, CH-53K program director. "We are proud to build this 21st century helicopter giving mission flexibility to the U.S. Marine Corps."