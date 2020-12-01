Oshkosh Defense signed two deals totaling $911 million this week to deliver JLTVs to the U.S. and allies. Photo courtesy of Oshkosh Defense

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oshkosh Defense inked two deals $911 million this week to deliver Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to the U.S. and overseas partners.

On Tuesday, the defense contractor announced that U.S. Army Contracting Command had placed an order for 2,738 JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force, "along with a select group of NATO and non-NATO allies."

Advertisement

The Pentagon also announced the domestic sale on Monday night. Under the deal, valued at $888.4 million, Oshkosh is contracted to deliver 2,679 JLTVs, 1,001 trailers and 6,725 kits to the four branches of the U.S. military, with a completion date of Oct. 31, 2022.

Oshkosh also inked a $23 million deal this week to provide 59 vehicles to Brazil, Lithuania and North Macedonia.

"The men and women of Oshkosh Defense take great pride in what they do," said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs for Oshkosh Defense.

"Designing, building, and delivering the world's most capable light tactical vehicle, the Oshkosh JLTV, is one of our greatest accomplishments. And we plan to continue building the Oshkosh JLTV for many years to come," Mansfield said.

This week's deals follow several lucrative awards for the vehicles -- which were developed by the Marines and the Army as a replacement for Humvee -- in the past calendar year.

This week's deals come nearly a year after Oshkosh was awarded an $803.9 million contract to provide JLTVs to the U.S. military and military of Montenegro.

In July, the U.S. Army Contracting Command ordered the construction of 248 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles by Oshkosh, a deal worth $127.7 million, and in February Oshkosh was awarded a $407.3 million contract modification to procure joint light tactical vehicles for the Army.