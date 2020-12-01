Capt. Caleb Haney, a project officer with the Program Manager for Infantry Combat Equipment at Marine Corps Systems Command, compares the updated Marine Corps Intense Cold Weather Boot with an earlier, bulkier, suede prototype Nov. 13 aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Photo by Matt Gonzales/U.S. Marine Corps

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Marine Corps Systems Command announced plans Tuesday to start fielding a new boot that protects Marines in cold-weather climates.

The Marine Corps Intense Cold Weather Boot is designed for use in temperatures as cold as -20 Fahrenheit, allowing Marines to complete missions that might involve hiking or skiing in cold weather environments without having to change boots.

"In order to effectively conduct your mission in a cold weather environment, you need to be warm," said Todd Towles, project officer of Cold Weather Gear with the Program Manager for Infantry Combat Equipment at MCSC. "This boot helps to accomplish this goal."

Currently, the service uses both a temperate weather boot -- appropriate for conditions between 20 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit -- and an extreme cold-weather boot designed for environments between -65 and -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Intense Cold Weather Boot, which is made of leather, will be used in temperatures ranging from -20 degrees and 20 degrees Fahrenheit, filling the gap left by the other cold weather boots.

The Marines tested an early version of the boot, which was made of suede, in Iceland, Norway, Alaska and Montana -- and at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, Calif.

The boot is scheduled to field in fiscal year 2021.