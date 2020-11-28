Nov. 28 (UPI) -- An Air Force physician died in the United Arab Emirates Friday.

Capt. Kellian Leli, 30, of Parlin, N.J., died in what Air Force officials have described as a "non-combat related vehicle incident" at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, according to the Pentagon.

Leli was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron at Travis Air Force Base in California.

She was a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, earning her commission in 2012 before continuing her medical program.

She was assigned to the Family Medicine Clinic at David Grant USAF Medical Center, but was in the UAE on her first overseas deployment, according to the Air Force.

"Our entire Travis family is beyond heartbroken over the tragic loss of our teammate, Kelliann," said Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander. "We are thinking of and praying for all her loved ones during this unfathomable time."