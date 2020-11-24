An artist's rendering of the future Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. Illustration courtesy of U.S. Navy

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- General Dynamics Electric Boat has awarded a $2.2 billion contract to Huntington Ingalls Industries for construction work on the first two Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines.

The contract funds design support, construction and delivery of six module sections for the first two Columbia-class vessels, according to Huntington Ingalls.

HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division is contracted to deliver the completed modules to General Dynamics for final assembly beginning in November 2022.

"We are pleased to be a crucial design and manufacturing contributor to the Columbia-class program," said Charles Southall, Newport News' vice president of Columbia-class Submarine Construction.

"This contract continues NNS' longstanding and strong commitment to the Navy's undersea enterprise through the design and construction of major modules and assemblies necessary to achieve program objectives," Southall said.

The Columbia class of submarines is slated to replace the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, with the lead ship scheduled for delivery to the Navy in 2027.

In June, the Navy awarded General Dynamics a contract for the first two vessels in the Columbia class of submarines, as well as Virginia- and Ford-class ships.

The initial contract was for $869 million but the deal could total $9.5 billion if all options are exercised.

General Dynamics also received a $22.2 billion contract modification last December to build nine Virginia-class subs for the Navy.