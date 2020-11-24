BAE Systems has received a $197.4 million contract to work on the USS Wasp. Photo courtesy of BAE

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- BAE Systems has received a $197.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy for work on the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, the Pentagon and BAE announced.

Under the contract, BAE will drydock and perform maintenance and modernization work on the amphibious assault ship.

Advertisement

The company's last maintenance availability aboard the Wasp was from December 2016 to May 2017, when it added modifications to support Joint Strike Fighter operations.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the total value of the deal to $237.7 million.

"BAE Systems is very familiar with USS Wasp, performing substantial upgrade work onboard before its forward deployment to Japan three years ago," said Mark Whitney, deputy general manager of BAE Systems Ship Repair and general manager of Norfolk Ship Repair. "Our team of skilled tradespeople and subcontractors look forward to executing another long sustainment period on Wasp, to ensure the ship retains its sharp warfighting capability."

This is the second time in four years the contractor has been hired to perform significant work on the ship.

BAE's Norfolk shipyard will begin working on the vessel performing hull, tank and mechanical work in February 2021.

The USS Wasp is the lead in a class of amphibious assault ships, and is the 10th vessel to bear the name since 1775.