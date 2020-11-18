U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Bryan Leon, L, and LCpl. Austin Dess, R, participate in the U.S. Marine Corps' MEFEX 21.1 exercise at Fort Drum, N.Y., on Nov. 6. Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins/U.S. Marine Corps

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marine Corps on Wednesday announced the successful end to a nine-day command and control exercise across three states, involving the Navy and four NATO countries.

Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise or MEFEX, 21.1, concluded at Camp Drum, N.Y., Fort A.P. Hill, Va., and Camp Lejeune, N.C., last week, the Corps said.

About 1,000 personnel, including sailors of the U.S. Navy's 2nd Fleet, Norway's Brigade North, the French Army 6th Light Armored Brigade and Britain's Royal Marine 3rd Commando Brigade conducted a simulated deployed environment scenario designed to test interoperability and command and control methods.

The exercise focused on facing a near-peer threat in the European theater, and synchronized II Marine Expeditionary Force with its subordinate commands from 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group.

II MEF Support Battalion provided and coordinated combat service support and administrative, training and logistical support to the MEF Command Element, a Marine Corps statement said.

Marine officials noted that the 916-mile drive on public roads between Fort Drum to Camp Lejeune, made in two and on-half days, may have been a record as the Marines' longest military convoy.

The goal of integration was "woven into this exercise in addition to tightening up the relationship with key allies and subset of our NATO allies who are most likely matched with the capability with the Marine Corps," Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault. II MEF commander, said in a press release.