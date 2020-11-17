Several Army Reserve paratroopers land on the drop zone at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, during day operations in 2016. Photo by David Johnson/U.S. Army

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Space Force is planning to form a National Space Intelligence Center in Ohio, a spokeswoman confirmed.

According to Space Force spokeswoman Col. Catie Hague, two parts of the National and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base -- namely, the Space Analysis Squadron and Counter-Space Analysis Squadron -- will form the basis of the new center.

The Space Force is taking custody of the two squadrons as the Air Force decides which units should join the new service.

NASIC is intended to help find and describe new air, space, missile and cyber threats facing the Air Force and Space Force -- including signal jamming and electronic interference as well as intelligence-gathering on U.S. assets in the cosmos.

According to service planning guidance, NSIC and the Space Force's intelligence enterprise "will provide a framework for growth to meet anticipated demand for increased space intelligence at foundational, tactical, operational, and strategic levels."

But it isn't clear when the center will come to fruition, Hague said.

In February, then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told the House Armed Services Committee the Pentagon would seek to avoid duplicating work already being performed by NASIC as Space Force is formed.

"As we look forward to how we organize Space Force, obviously, we're not looking for reduplication, and I don't want to break something that's working," Esper said.