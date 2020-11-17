Sailors and Marines heave in line aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage during an underway replenishment with Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear in 2015. Photo by Matthew Dickinson/U.S. Navy

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Southwest Regional Maintenance Center successfully delivered USS Anchorage following upgrades and repairs, Naval Sea Systems Command announced this week.

During the vessel's maintenance availability, SWRMC crews worked with contractors from BAE, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the ship's force to conduct a variety of scheduled overhauls.

That included removing and rebuilding the entire combat systems suite as well as the complete overhaul of the rescue boat handling and towing boom and several air-conditioning units.

Crews also fixed the knuckle boom crane, main propulsion diesel engines, service diesel generators and deck machinery -- and made more than 20 electronic alterations and modifications to the ship.

"SWRMC worked with BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair to find cost-effective and innovative solutions during the availability to support on-time delivery of the ship," said Capt. David Hart, commanding officer, SWRMC. "By staying focused on the goal, the team was able to accomplish the required work to return Anchorage to the fleet, ready to support the Navy's mission."

According to SWRMC Anchorage Project Manager Andre Ross, crews finished overhauls on the Anchorage early due to teamwork and a positive attitude.

"Each person on the maintenance team contributed significantly with their ability to effectively communicate discrepancies found under their cognizance, discuss and develop mitigation plans, and execute those plans," Ross said. "I am very proud of this team and their ability to overcome challenges to deliver on time."