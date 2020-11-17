A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer receives fuel from a 909th Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a joint interoperability exercise Friday over the Pacific Ocean. Photo by Peter Reft/U.S. Air Force

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A B-1B Lancer participated in a joint interoperability exercise in the Indo-Pacific Region last week, the Air Force announced.

According to the Air Force, a B-1B assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota integrated with the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Dyess AFB in Texas -- currently deployed to Guam -- along with other members of the Air Force, Navy and Marines.

The mission lasted about 25 hours and focused on operational-level, joint force movements, specifically involving defense of high value assets, maritime interdiction and airfield seizure.

"Scenarios like these help increase our lethality, readiness, joint force integration, flexibility and agility that can be used in any real-world scenario," U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Stallsworth, 9th EBS commander, said in a statement.

"We also had B-1 assets from the continental U.S. participating in the exercise, which demonstrated our bomber force's global reach and long-range strike capabilities," Stallsworth said.

Participating in the exercise allowed aircrews to obtain training that could be imperative in future missions, and improved the capabilities of U.S. military branches working together, according to the Air Force.

"Our aviators have gained priceless experience in a contested and degraded maritime environment where dynamic targeting capabilities and flexibility are critical requirements," Stallsworth said.

"Exercises, like this one, help us develop high end conflict tactics, training and procedures for our Airmen," he said.