BAE Systems has received an order for $1.7 billion to deliver 38 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to the German Air Force. Photo courtesy of BAE

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- BAE Systems was awarded a $1.7 billion deal for production of 38 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft for the German Air Force, the company announced Thursday.

Construction of the aircraft will start in 2021 at BAE Systems' worksites in Lancashire, England, according to the company.

"Germany's decision to purchase additional Typhoons reinforces the aircraft's position as one of the world's most successful combat military aircraft," said Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems.

"The Typhoon program makes a significant contribution to the UK economy, generating billions of pounds through exports and supporting more than 15,000 jobs across [Britain] including thousands of highly skilled roles in the North of England."

BAE will deliver more than a third of the components for each new Typhoon to Germany, and Airbus will undertake final assembly of the planes in Manching, Germany.

The order was awarded to BAE by Eurofighter, the consortium which represents industrial partners in seven countries, including Britain and Germany.

Germany's Air Force will begin incorporating the new planes into its fleet in the mid-2020s.

The next generation Typhoons is expected to be equipped with the latest technology, including advanced electronically-scanning radar and a 3D-printed environmental cooling system for the radar.