Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Army broke ground Thursday on the Soldier and Squad Performance Research Institute, or S2PRINT.

The new human research and engineering laboratory, situated at Natick Soldier Systems Center in Natick, Mass., is a joint project of Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center and the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine.

The lab is planned to "baseline, measure, predict and optimize individual soldier and small unit readiness, performance, and resiliency across real-world, mission-essential tasks," the Army said in an August press release announcing plans for the site.

The new facility, which will be housed in an 80,600-square-foot building, is expected to be completed in the next three years.