Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Anthony Tata, a retired brigadier general whose nomination for a top Pentagon job was abruptly canceled in July, has stepped into the role of acting policy chief for the Department of Defense following the resignation of James Anderson Tuesday.

Politico first reported that Anderson, who was confirmed in June as the second-in-command policy official but had been acting in the top job, had resigned.

"I am particularly grateful to have been entrusted with leading the dedicated men and women of Policy, who play a key role in our Nation's security," Anderson wrote in his letter of resignation. "Now, as ever, our long-term success depends on adhering to the U.S. Constitution all public servants swear to support and defend."

Tata had been performing as second in command for policy, is now overseeing the Pentagon's policy department.

The shakeup follows President Donald Trump's Monday firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper via a Twitter message announcing that Christopher C. Miller, National Counterterrorism Center director, will replace him.

Miller's chief of staff, Jen Stewart, will be replaced by Kash Patel, reported Politico, the Wall Street Journal and Foreign Policy, all citing unnamed sources.

Trump nominated Tata to serve as undersecretary of defense for policy earlier this year, but the July confirmation hearing was canceled at the last minute amid reports that the Senate was not likely to confirm him.

Tata had faced criticism for past remarks, including calling former President Barack Obama "a terrorist leader," but has been serving as the acting deputy undersecretary for policy since August.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., chair of the House Armed Services Committee, issued a statement Tuesday warning that Anderson's resignation and Esper's firing "could mark the beginning of a process of gutting the DoD -- something that should alarm all Americans."

"As soon as Former Vice President Biden became President-Elect Biden, President Trump and those loyal to him started to sow chaos and division. It appears that chaos has now reached the Pentagon," Smith wrote.

"If this is the beginning of a trend -- the President either firing or forcing out national security professionals in order to replace them with people perceived as more loyal to him -- then the next 70 days will be precarious at best and downright dangerous at worst."

Anderson had been serving as the acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy since the February firing of John Rood.