The U.S. Marines Depot Maintenance Command’s Calibration Contract Team produces an instructional video at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. Photo by LCpl. Alpha Hernandez/U.S. Marines

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Marines at Camp Kinser at Okinawa, Japan, are performing specialized checks of 3rd Maintenance Battalion equipment, a statement on Friday said.

The battalion's 3rd Marine Logistics Group, an element of the Marine Depot Maintenance Command, left its home base at Logistics Base Albany, Ga., in October and was deployed to Okinawa to conduct calibration tests in support of the Fleet Marine Force.

It is now the forward-deployed combat unit offering service support for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force, known as III MEF, and operating in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

"Marine Fleet calibration facilities do not possess all the required specialized calibration equipment, space or power required to support all general-purpose mechanical test equipment throughout the Marine Corps, so support from MDMC is crucial to helping us accomplish our mission," said Gunnery Sergeant Joshua Gibson, calibrations maintenance chief.

While in Okinawa, the unit has helped produce instructional videos for maintenance of equipment, an example of the MDMC's ability to support the Fleet Marine Force, said Schyler Yacono, MDMC Test Measure and Diagnostic Equipment division manager.

"We maintain a deployable posture here at MDMC so we can respond quickly to the needs of the FMF," he said.