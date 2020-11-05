An SM-2 telemetry surface to air missile is launched from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh while conducting a live-fire exercise in March. Photo by Ryre Arciaga/U.S. Navy

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The State Department has approved a possible $500 million deal to sell Standard Missile 2 Block IIIC missiles and related equipment to Canada, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

According to the DSCA, Canada's government asked to buy 100 SM-2 Block IIIC missiles and 100 MK 13 vertical launch systems.

The request also included obsolescence engineering, training and training equipment and technical and logistics support.

According to the DSCA, Canada would install the missiles on its planned 15 Canadian Surface Combatant ships.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of Canada, a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress and a contributor to military, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations around the world," the DSCA announcement said.

The prime contractor on this deal would be Raytheon, which received a $19 million contract for engineering and technical services on the Standard Missile-2 and Standard Missile-6 in 2019.

The State Department approved a $313.9 million sale of SM-2 missiles to South Korea in 2019.