U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col Jeremy Nelson, right, commanding officer of the 3rd LSB, 3rd MLG, salutes the battalion colors during the unit's activation ceremony Monday on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson/U.S. Marine Corps

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The 3rd Marine Logistics Group this week reactivated the 3rd Landing Support Battalion in a ceremony aboard Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan.

The 3rd LSB drew its lineage from the 3rd Service Battalion activated in 1942 amid WWII and was last known as the 3rd Division Service Group in 1976, according to a U.S. Marines Corps statement.

Now that it's reactivated, it is ready to serve as the III Marine Expeditionary Force main effort for landing support in future amphibious operations, according to the unit's commanding officer, Lt. Col. Jeremy Nelson.

"There ain't no party like a shore party!," Nelson said to the group gathered at the Camp Foster Community Center for the private event Monday.

"Our goal is to aggressively find solutions to support mobile, low-signature forward presence across the future battlefield," Nelson said. "Whether it's from a barge, beach, airfield, seaport, or seaplane, ultimately our mission is to support marines and sailors in close contact with the enemy."

3rd LSB is the newest subordinate unit of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd MLG, according to the statement.

The unit is composed of a Landing Support Company Alpha, Landing Support Company Bravo, and Headquarters and Service Company.

Its history dates back to when it was first activated as the 3rd Service Battalion during WWII in campaigns across the Pacific, including Guam and Iwo Jima.

The 3rd LSB is one of three active-duty LSBs that have recently reactivated to support Fleet Marine Forces landing ashore, according to the U.S. Naval Institute.

The LSBs are being reactivated as part of the Marine Corps Force 2025 plan developed in 2016 to determine how the service could best tackle threats in a future high-tech environment across a range of military operations.

"The activation of these battalions improves distribution of supplies, equipment and personnel throughout the battlespace via ports, airfields and across beaches in support of MEF operations," Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Joshua Benson said.

The LSBs have been nicknamed the "red patchers" since WWII because of a small red patch affixed to their uniforms to identify them as the Marines on the beach who were providing landing support.

"With the return of the red patchers, the Marine Corps is truly preparing for the future by drawing on its storied past," 3rd LSB Sgt. Maj. Erick Cortes said in a statement.

3rd MLG, based in Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF's comprehensive logistics and combat service backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area.

"Our Marines and sailors are excited to be one the cutting edge as III MEF and 3rd MLG continue to hone new warfighting concepts to be a fight now force here in the Indo-Pacific," Cortes added.