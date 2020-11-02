Patriot Express, an agency of the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command which charters commercial planes for travel by service members and their families, announced enhanced COVID-19 tests for passengers on Sunday. Photo by SSgt. Rebeccah Woodrow/U.S. Air Force

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Random COVID-19 tests began on Patriot Express flights after U.S. Forces Korea reported 18 new positive tests, the U.S. Air Force said on Monday.

Patriot Express is a U.S. government contractor providing worldwide service, mainly from the United States to Asia and Europe, to Armed Forces members and their families, using several commercial airlines.

The program is operated by the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command, based at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., and uses Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as embarkation points.

The random checks were advanced after U.S. Forces Korea reported 18 people tested positive for the disease after flying to South Korea last week. They brought the number of COVID-19 cases among military personnel and dependents in South Korea to 278.

"Beginning Nov. 1, approximately 10 to 15 percent of those screened who are not exhibiting symptoms will now be subject to a rapid, on-site laboratory test prior to travel," an Air Mobility Command statement said on Sunday.

It noted that, if any person traveling with family tests positive, the entire travel party will be isolated for 14 days at Dover Air Force Base, Del., or Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., the bases nearest the airports. Those with a positive test but traveling alone will face a 10-day isolation.

Test results, though the FDA-approved Abbott ID NOW test using on-site laboratory equipment, will be available within 15 minutes.

Plans for the testing program were first announced on Oct. 22.

"By implementing rapid, on-site testing for Patriot Express passengers at our BWI and SEATAC terminals, Air Mobility Command is establishing a common baseline across the services to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Brig. Gen. Norman West, Air Mobility Command Surgeon General, in a statement.

"AMC is committed to doing everything in our power to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among our Patriot Express passengers traveling to overseas locations," West said.