A warhead sits ready to launch on a sled test at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., where the Air Force announced plans for a cyberspace test facility and upgrade to its munitions research complex. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force announced on Wednesday it has awarded of contracts for a cyberspace test facility and an advanced munitions complex at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

The development is part of a $107 million contract with Colorado-based contractor Hensel Philips, which began building the first phase of the munitions complex in 2019.

The additional projects announced will be overseen by the Air Force Civil Engineering Center and the Mobile, Ala., District of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The cyberspace test group facility will occupy a 52,000 square foot building constructed for the 96th Cyberspace Test Group of the Air Force, an element of the 96th Test Wing based at Eglin.

It will provide "evaluation and validation of Air Force air-delivered weapon technology and systems while also supporting all other team Eglin missions as the installation's host wing," an Air Force statement said.

The building's design includes a multi-level secure area, as well as sound reduction and masking, anti-terrorism and fire protection systems.

"This is a multi-story building designed to aid the Air Force with increased cybersecurity operations and capabilities," AFCEC project manager Brian Schrage said. "It will ensure the Air Force has technologically superior intelligence, communications surveillance and reconnaissance systems."

The munitions workspace will be the site of development for new, highly sophisticated munitions, powerful technologies and explosive materials for warfighting, the statement said.

"The complex will deliver modernized infrastructure that enables safe and efficient research opportunities for next generation munitions," Shrage added.

"The construction includes the build of six bunkers to accommodate the Complex for Agile Processing of Energetics, as well as supporting roads and parking areas," he said.

Both projects are expected to be completed by 2022.