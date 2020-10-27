Dr. Daniel Mountjoy (left), Christine Villa, and Maj. Saily Rodriguez, with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Human Systems Division, perform an inspection on new body armor units designed specifically for female Airmen in Security Forces. Photo by Brian Brackens/U.S. Air Force

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Security Forces units across the Air Force are set to begin receiving new body armor developed specifically to better fit female service members.

According to the Air Force, the 23rd Security Forces Squadron at Georgia's Moody Air Force Base will be the first to receive the new body armor system.

Air Force Security Forces are trained in both law enforcement and combat tactics and protect bases both in the United States and overseas.

"Every day Airmen across the Air Force Materiel Command are delivering war-winning capabilities to our warfighters," said Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., AFMC commander. "We can win on the battlefield because we provide tailored gear that protects all our Airmen and allows them to more effectively complete their mission."

The new vests are lighter weight, better fitted, better protect the vital organs and allow for improved mobility, the Air Force said.

"We've received the initial sets of these systems, and we are now getting ready to send them off to their secondary sites [installations around the world]," said Maj. Saily Rodriguez, female fitment program manager. "We've given them a thumbs up and are working to deliver them to our female Defenders in Security Forces."

The Air Force's Human Systems Division originally evaluated and tested eight different body armor designs before it awarded a contract to TSSi of Harrisonburg, Virginia for the Aspetto "Mach V" system.

The system was chosen because of price, effectiveness and fit -- as well as the release system, ensuring an Airman could get out of the vest quickly.

"What we love about the Aspetto system, is that it conforms to the [female Airmen] body and doesn't move," said Christine Villa, a logistician with the Human Systems Division. "It stays with them, whether they are running or shooting a firearm."

"They no longer have to adjust the armor, which was another issue with the old vest, having to adjust to get proper form in order to shoot their rifle," Villa said. "The Aspetto system conforms to their body so they are able to do their daily functions, and we are excited to deliver this new system."

About 7,000 units of the Aspetto system have been produced and will be delivered to active duty, guard and reserve units through July of next year.

