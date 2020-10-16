Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The United States cleared Romania to purchase coastal defense missiles in a $300 million deal, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Friday.

The State Department approved the sale of two Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense Systems and related equipment.

The system includes missiles suited for land attack missions because they can climb and descend with the terrain as well as having sea-skimming capabilities.

It was successfully tested in a land-based mobile launcher configuration in 2018 as part of a multinational military exercise, its manufacturer, Raytheon, said.

Raytheon builds the system in conjunction with Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence Aerospace.

In 2019, the U.S. Marine Corps became a customer, integrating a land-based Naval Strike Missile into its force structure. And in 2018, the Navy selected the Naval Strike Missile for its over-the-horizon defense of littoral combat ships and future frigates.

The system is currently in use by Norway, Poland, the United States, Malaysia and Germany. Romania has been a NATO member since 2004.

The proposed sale will improve Romania's maritime defense capabilities in the Black Sea and increase interoperability with the United States, the DSCA statement said.