A celebratory firing of cannons marked the return of the U.S. Army's Fifth Corps, or V Corps, in a ceremony on Friday at Fort Know, Ky. Screenshot courtesy of V Corps/Facebook

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army reactivated its famed Fifth Corps, or V Corps, on Friday in an effort to bring more command and control support to its mission in Europe.

Although the ceremonial aspects of the corps' return took place during a ceremony Friday at its Fort Knox, Ky., headquarters, V Corps has had a forward command presence in Poznan, Poland, since early September.

Advertisement

It's mission has focused on conducting operational planning, as well as mission command and oversight of the rotational forces in Europe.

About 600 soldiers comprise the Fort Knox headquarters, with a portion planned to be sent on a rotational basis to Poland. Full rotations are expected to start in 2021, likely around the time of the DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise planned for the Balkan and Black Sea regions, according to the Army.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., were among those who spoke at Friday's ceremony, which included celebratory cannon fire and flag-hoisting.

V Corps was first activated in 1918, and fought in the Lorraine, St. Mihiel and Meuse-Argonne campaigns of World War I, earning the nickname "Victory Corps."

In World War II it participated in the D-Day invasion and liberation of Europe and later defended served in Europe during the Cold War.

V Corps also saw service in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan before it was deactivated in 2013.

The corps' return makes it one of only four three-star headquarters elements in the U.S. Army.

RELATED 2 cadets hit by lightning at Fort Knox