The U.S. Navy submarine USS Wyoming returned to the sea on Friday in Norfolk, Va., after a 27-month overhaul. Photo by Danny De Angelis/Norfolk Naval Shipyard/Naval Sea Systems Command

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The ballistic missile submarine USS Wyoming returned to the fleet after a 27-month overhaul in Norfolk, Va., the Naval Sea Systems Command announced on Friday.

The Ohio-class, nuclear-powered submarine was commissioned in 1996 and is normally homeported at Kings Bay, Ga. It underwent an engineered refueling overhaul, a standard Navy refurbishment program for midlife vessels.

Advertisement

The overhaul at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard involved the replacement of expended nuclear fuel with new fuel and a general maintenance renovation, including technological improvements and new berthing spaces for enlisted women.

The upgrade included missile operational sequence testing, involving simulation of built-in tests, performed in a record eight weeks, the Naval Sea Systems Command said in a statement.

The overhaul on the USS Wyoming was the Norfolk Naval Shipyards' last in a series that began in 2003 with the USS Florida. The Navy is planning a new series of ballistic submarines to replace the Ohio-class vessels.

"I think we've wrapped up this series of availabilities on a good note," project superintendent Brian Slivinski said.