Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite announced Wednesday that USS Constellation would be the name for the first ship in the new Guided Missile Frigate class of ships. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The secretary of the Navy has announced the name of the new class of Guided Missile Frigate ships.

Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite revealed USS Constellation, currently referred to as FFG 62, as the name of the first ship in the new Guided Missile Frigate FFG(X) class of ships on Wednesday.

The announcement was made while aboard the second ship to bear the name, Constellation, which currently stands as a museum in Baltimore Inner Harbor, a statement said.

The name was selected in honor of the first U.S. Navy ships that Congress authorized in 1794 -- named United States, Constellation, Constitution, Chesapeake, Congress, and President -- which "established the Continental Navy as an agile, lethal and ready force for the 19th century," according to a statement.

"As the first in her class, these ships will now be known as the Constellation Class frigates, linking them directly to the original six frigates of our Navy, carrying on the traditions of our great service which have been passed down from generation to generation of sailors," Braithwaite said.

"While providing an unmatched capability and survivability for the 21st Century, Constellation Class Frigates will honor our Navy's historic beginnings as we continue to operate around the world in today's era of Great Power Competition," he added.

The Navy awarded Marinette Marine Corp with a $795.1 million contract for construction of the 10 Guided Missile Frigates earlier this year.

The new Guided Missile Frigate is intended to be the next generation of small surface combatants contributing to meeting the goal of 355 battle force ships.

The ships have a multi-mission capacity to conduct air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, electronic warfare and information operations. The vessels include Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar, Baseline Ten AEGIS Combat System, a Mk 41 Vertical Launching System, and Baseline 10 Aegis Combat System capabilities.

"This will be the fifth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Constellation," according to the statement.

With the original name submitted to President George Washington in 1795, to represent the "new constellation of stars" in the United States flag, the first Constellation was a 38-gun frigate with a crew of 340 personnel built in Baltimore in 1797. It remained in service until 1853.

The second Constellation was a sloop-of-war launched in 1854. It was decommissioned in 1933, and has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark in Baltimore, Md.

The Constellation Class Frigates will be built at Marinette Marine Corporation in Marinette, Wisconsin, and the first ship of the will be scheduled for delivery in 2026.