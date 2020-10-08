Trending

FBI: Six militia members plotted to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Regeneron asks for emergency FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment
New Jersey postal worker charged with dumping mail, election ballots
Next presidential debate to be virtual; Trump refuses to participate
Dwayne Johnson reaches 200M followers on Instagram
President Donald Trump hospitalized for COVID-19
