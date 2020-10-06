U.S. Marines receive instruction during the Cyber Electronic Warfare Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Sept. 17. Photo by Jennessa Davey/U.S. Marines

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and 1st Force Reconnaissance Company received two weeks of training in tactical cyber electronic warfare recon and survey capabilities last month, the Marine Corp said Tuesday.

The training, which took place Sept. 7 to 18 at California's Camp Pendleton, was designed to introduce the Marines to newly developed capabilities generated from U.S. Cyber Command and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace.

USCYBERCOM and MarkPoint technologies plan to provide this training, which is intended to develop Marines' ability to map out the digital terrain, for two years under a direct award called Rapidly Deployable Access Capabilities.

The course also supported the development and delivery of future capabilities that address the constantly changing battlefield with the Internet of Things, officials said.

"Getting to work with Marines from other aspects of the Marine Corps is a great opportunity, especially for a junior Marine, like myself," Lance Cpl. Christopher Brown, a student in the course, and a cryptologic digital network operator from 1st Radio Battalion, I MIG, said in a press release. "This training gives Marines from all job fields the opportunity to come together and learn a new skill set."

Although electronic warfare is not a new concept, the Marine Corps focuses on innovating, modernizing and finding new ways to employ leading-edge technologies and capabilities.