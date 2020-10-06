Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Several members of Pentagon leadership, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, are in quarantine and working from home after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for COVID-19.

The Coast Guard confirmed Tuesday that Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Coast Adm. Charles Ray tested positive for the virus Monday, and a spokesman for the Pentagon said Ray was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other top military leaders.

"On Monday, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested the same day, after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend," said a statement from the Coast Guard issued Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Ray was at the Pentagon for meetings last week with other senior military leaders and that "all potential close contacts" from those meetings are self-quarantining and were tested Tuesday.

According to Hoffman, no Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms or tested positive for the virus.

Lt. Cmdr. Scott McBride, a Coast Guard spokesman, said it's not clear where Ray contracted the virus, but multiple sources report that Ray -- along with Milley, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger, Air Force chief of staff Charles "CQ" Brown, Army chief of staff Gen. James McConville -- attended an event honoring Gold Star Families event at the White House on Sept. 27.

That event took place one day after President Donald Trump held a ceremony announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Several people who attended that event have since tested positive for the virus.

Those reporting positive tests include Trump, as well as his wife Melania and several members of his staff, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, as well as campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

At least two White House aides have also tested positive.