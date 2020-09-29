The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross participates in a passing exercise with European counterparts on Sept. 19. Photo by Courtesy of Latvian Navy

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The USS Ross recently completed a series of tactical air defense exercises with NATO aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the Navy announced Tuesday.

"This exercise presents a unique training opportunity with our NATO Allies to increase our combined capability," Cmdr. John D. John, commanding officer aboard Ross, said in a press release. "Building on our collective interoperability helps to demonstrate our continued commitment to maintaining stability in the Baltic."

The Ross joined four Portuguese F-16s to simulate a variety of air defense scenarios.

On Monday, the Navy announced that the Ross had completed training exercises in the Baltic Sea with a ship of Poland's navy.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, which is forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, began its 10th Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe patrol at the end of August in the Sixth Fleet Area of Operations.

The vessel is one of four Navy destroyers currently based in Spain.