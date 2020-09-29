An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Time, Oct. 2, 2019, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Photo by J.T. Armstrong/U.S. Air Force

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Textron Systems Corporation has been awarded a contract to support the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent missile system for the Air Force.

The company announced the deal, which is part of a larger award to prime contractor Northrop Grumman, Tuesday.

"For over fifty years, Textron Systems has been developing and producing some of the most sophisticated technologies used by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to help protect our nation and its allies," said Textron Wayne Prender, Senior Vice President, "We are proud to support our partner Northrop Grumman, as the GBSD team provides a strong and reliable nuclear deterrent for the next fifty years and beyond."

Textron will provide its advanced reentry system technology to the GBSD program, which is a next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile system and an improvement over the aging LGM-30G Minuteman 3 ICBM initially put in use in 1970.

Northrop Grumman named Textron as part of its GSBD team in 2019.

Textron's press release did specify the amount of its contract with Northrop Grumman, but Northrop Grumman's deal with the Air Force is a nine-year contract totaling $13.3 billion.