The Polish Navy frigate ORP Gen. Kazmerirz Pulaski, pictured, joined the destroyer USS Ross for exercises on the Baltic Sea on Saturday. Photo by MCS Seaman Christine Montgomery/U.S. Navy

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The guided-missile destroyer USS Ross completed training exercises in the Baltic Sea with a ship of Poland's navy, the U.S. Sixth Fleet announced on Monday

The USS Ross, based at Rota, Spain, and the frigate ORP Gen. Kazmierz Pulaski conducted a series of maneuvers, air and surface tactics and data link exercises on Saturday.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer has conducted similar exercises with ships of NATO partners during this summer, including training with the Lithuanian and Latvian navies.

The U.S. Sixth Fleet regularly schedules training with ships of partner nations to improve joint interoperability.

Three weeks before the exercises with the Polish ship, the USS Ross joined British and Norwegian counterparts for maritime exercises led by the British Navy above the Arctic Circle in the Barents Sea.

It was joined by ​​the Royal Navy frigate HMS Sutherland, the civilian-manned British Royal Fleet Auxiliary replenishing tanker Tidespring and the Royal Norwegian frigate HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl.

"This exercise is a great opportunity to build partner capability and improve joint interoperability," Cmdr. John D. John, commanding officer of the USS Ross, said of Saturday's training. "This also allows us to demonstrate our commitment and resolve to the Baltic region."