A new sea-to-sea missile was fired from an Israeli Navy corvette, the Israel Defense Force announced on Friday. Photo courtesy of IDF

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Israeli Navy tested a sea-to-sea missile for use in protecting Mediterranean Sea natural gas platforms, the Israel Defense Force announced on Friday.

The missile successfully struck and sank a decommissioned target vessel meant to simulate an enemy vessel. The missiles will be integrated into the Israeli Navy's newest Sa'ar-5 and Sa'ar-6 class ships, made in the United States by Huntington Ingalls Industries.

They are classified as corvettes because of their relatively small size at 420 feet in length. However, their weaponry, including sonar, torpedoes, missile launchers, electronic warfare capabilities and decoys, a gun mount, a helipad and a helicopter hangar, is comparable to that of a modern frigate.

The missile system has not been named. It was developed by Israeli Aerospace Industries, and tested by the Navy and the Defense Ministry's Weapons Development and Technology Infrastructure Administration, known as MAFAT.

"The introduction of the system will serve as a significant addition to the force build up efforts of the Israeli Navy, and ensure its continued naval superiority," a Ministry of Defense statement on Friday said.