Alliant Technosystems Operations received a $37.6 million contract for upgrades to cannons on the Stryker Medium Caliber Weapon System, the Defense Department announced. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Defense Department announced a $37.6 million contract for production of Stryker Medium Caliber Weapons cannons with Alliant Techsystems Operations.

Minnesota-based Alliant, a division of Northrop Grumman, was awarded a fixed-price contract for long-lead production of XM813cannons for the Stryker's 30mm Lethality Upgrade program. The contract was announced Thursday.

A U.S. Army fact sheet calls the Stryker weapon system, mounted on tanks and other land vehicles, as a "medium-weight force capable of rapid strategic and operational mobility to disrupt or destroy enemy military forces."

It is notable in that the cannon is top-mounted does not intrude on the interior space of the vehicle, and maintains the use of all existing hatches.

The Army budget includes $550 million per year for five years, beginning in 2019, for Stryker combat vehicle upgrades. About 3,661vehicles, largely stationed in the European Command, are scheduled for improvement.