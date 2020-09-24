The Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer, the future USS Delbert D. Black, arrives at Port Canaveral. Photo by Sarah Villegas/U.S. Navy

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The USS Delbert Black will be commissioned Saturday, according to the U.S. Navy.

The commissioning ceremony will be a private event due to COVID-19, but the military will livestream the commissioning ceremony for the vessel, which completed sea trials in March and builder's trials in February.

The ceremony will take place at Florida's Port Canaveral and after the ceremony the ship will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville.

In 2019, the ship sustained an estimated $31 million in damage when another ship struck a barge used to support electrical work aboard the newly built destroyer, pushing it against the hull of the DDG 119 and causing several minor injuries to workers.

The Delbert Black is configured as an Arleigh Burke-class, Flight IIA destroyer, designed to enable power projection, forward presence and escort operations at sea.

Ima Black, widow of the Navy's first Master Chief Petty Officer and the ship's namesake, will be present at the ceremony.

Delbert Black, who died in 2000, was known for guiding the Navy through the Vietnam War.