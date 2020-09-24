Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet experienced an engine fire Monday, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia.

The incident took place while a Super Hornet from Strike Fighter Squadron 11 was training over the Virginia Capes, with the emergency landing happening at noon, according to Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, a Naval Air Force Atlantic spokeswoman.

Advertisement

"The aircraft landed safely at NAS Oceana without incident. An aviation mishap investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the incident," Cragg said. "There were no injuries."

A nearly identical mishap took place at the same installation earlier this month.

Cragg declined to say whether officials think the incidents share a similar cause.