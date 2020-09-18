Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A virtual conference of NATO defense chiefs Friday noted the military bloc's progress in new concepts and stressed a deterrence approach toward Russia.

The NATO Military Committee Conference of 2020 ended with praise for the "Deterrence and Defense of the Euro-Atlantic Area," which reinforces the Readiness Action Plan begun in 2014, and the "Warfighting Capstone Concept," an overarching plan guiding warfare development for the next 20 years.

The plans emphasize the need for the alliance to maintain flexibility with its response plans and ways of working, a NATO statement on Friday said.

The conference also noted continuance of NATO's dual-track approach to Russia, through deterrence and defense while maintaining willingness for dialogue.

"The objective is to strengthen our alliance further at a time when our security, our values and the rules-based international system are being challenged and undermined," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the conference.

"To tackle these challenges, We need a strong NATO and a united transatlantic community. Only an alliance that is militarily strong can be a politically strong alliance," Stoltenberg said.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach praised the unity of NATO members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later in the day, NATO acknowledged the receipt of 200 ventilators from the United States, to be added to a stockpile of medical supplies established by NATO to respond to a potential second wave of COVID-19.

The U.S. Agency for International Development delivered the ventilators to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency's Southern Operational Center in Taranto, Italy.