The Navy is set to wrap Exercise Black Widow 2020 Friday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Navy is wrapping up Exercise Black Widow 2020 in the North Atlantic this week.

According to the Navy, several Navy aircraft, surface ships and submarines participated in the exercise, which started Saturday and concludes Friday.

This year 's participants were the amphibious assault ship the USS Wasp, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) and USS McFaul (DDG 74), a Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, a Los-Angeles class fast-attack submarine, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons 46 and 72.

The U.S. 2nd Fleet and Commander, Submarine Group 2 led the force for the first time this year.

Participating units planned to refine communication techniques between platforms and simulate real-world application to "enhance the lethality of the team as one cohesive fighting force," and trained in anti-submarine warfare.

"Black Widow is a high-end undersea warfighting exercise that brings together Navy aircraft, surface ships, and submarines to rehearse our unique undersea warfare capabilities, while refining and innovating multi-domain tactics and communication," said Vice Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces. "We train like we fight, and strive for innovation, development, and improvement across all spectrums of warfare. To maintain superiority, we must be more agile in concepts, geography and technology."