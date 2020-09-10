3rd Infantry Division headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in 2017. Photo by Erick Ritterby/U.S. Army

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper died during airborne training in Georgia on Wednesday, officials said.

Lt. Col Mike Burns, a spokesman for the Fort Bragg, N.C.-based unit, confirmed in an email to Stars & Stripes that a paratrooper had died in a training accident.

The soldier was assigned to Fort Bragg but was engaged in jump training at Fort Stewart in Georgia when the accident occurred.

Burns said the unit was conducting a static line jump when the soldier experienced a parachute malfunction.

The incident is under investigation, and behavioral health and chaplain services were provided onsite for the other paratroopers in the unit, according to Burns.

The name of the soldier has not been released, pending family notification.

This is the second parachute-related fatality for a Fort Bragg-based soldier this year.

In January, 36-year-old Army Green Beret Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, a 17-year veteran of the service and an experienced jumper, died during a training incident in Eloy, Ariz.