A U.S. Marine monitors network activity from the operations floor at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Monday.

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Marine Corps this week stood up a dedicated group to upgrade its ability to prevent and counter cyberattacks -- and minimize disruptions and shortages.

The Network Activity - National Capital Region in Quantico, Virginia is the second network-focused unit and will follow the model pioneered by the 1st Network Battalion out of Camp Pendleton in California, according to a Marine Corps press release.

The group will command and control the Marine Corps Enterprise Network within the Washington, D.C., area.

"This will realign the workforce and all of its resources; I'm talking about people and money," said Col. Edward J. Debish, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group during an activation ceremony Wednesday.

In total, the Marine Corps is establishing three network battalions and three network activities to support the branch's communications backbone.

"You guys are now plank holders, you guys are the seed that is going to grow into something that is going to allow us to have command and control over the enterprise networks," Debish told the Marines.

"What we do here supports the warfighter directly," Patrick Scholes, director of Network Activity, said.